De Smet Asst. Football Coach Killed in Weekend Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the victims shot and killed this weekend in St. Louis was a De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach.

Jaz Granderson, 27, was found lying outside in the 5100 block of Minnesota early Monday morning, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

St. Louis police say he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness who heard the gunfire in the area of Minnesota and Hill told police they then heard a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. Granderson lived in the 1500 block of Biddle.

#DeSmetJesuit mourns the loss of Asst. Football Coach Jaz Granderson. Prayers for his family & friends during this difficult time #RIPJaz — De Smet Jesuit (@DeSmetJesuitHS) October 16, 2017

De Smet released a statement to KMOX:

The De Smet Jesuit community is mourning the loss of Jaz Granderson, an assistant varsity football coach, who passed away last night (Sunday, October 15). Coach Granderson was a member of the De Smet Jesuit football staff for two seasons. He was the first assistant coach hired by Head Varsity Football Coach Rob Steeples in 2016. “Jaz was committed to our program at De Smet Jesuit,” said Coach Steeples. “He believed in this school and it was his dream to build our program as a platform to develop the young men entrusted to our care.” Coach Steeples, his staff, De Smet Jesuit counselors and administrators are supporting students during this difficult time.

