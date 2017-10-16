Insurance Companies Concerned for Missouri Healthcare

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Concern this morning over the impact of President Trump’s executive orders on healthcare, and it comes from an official from the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Expanding Coverage Program Director Nancy Kelley says the decision to stop paying cost sharing reductions to insurance companies, will cause premiums to rise, and soon.

“Insurance companies have to look at all the expenses and everything and they’re most likely going to increase premiums to offset this new expense that they’re going to have,” she says.

She says that those who are the higher range of those getting tax credits, will be hardest hit. As for the order making association health plans available to more consumers, she says that could allow policies to be sold that don’t cover pre-existing conditions.

