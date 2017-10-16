Jennings Combats Teacher Shortage by ‘Growing Their Own’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One way to address the teacher shortage is to grow your own. That’s what the Jennings School District is doing.

Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy says they’ve been able to grown their academy of education program. With the financial help of their corporate partners like Emerson and a partnership with Lindenwood University, students make a seven year commitment toward being an educator and are given a scholarship to attend college.

“Third and fourth year they will be student teachers, substitute teachers after their third and fourth year, finishing 60 credit hours, and then they make a three year commitment to teach there as a profession for three years in order to have the scholarship money worked off or paid off,” he says.

He says the first student to go through the program is already working in Jennings as a kindergarten teacher.

