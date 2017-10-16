The 2017-2018 school year is upon us and so too is the KMOX/Southeast Missouri State University Student of Achievement Program! Entering its 25th year, the KMOX/Southeast Missouri State University Student of Achievement Program acknowledges junior-level high school students who deserve recognition for their achievements. This program is the most premier and reputable program in the Greater St. Louis area, emphasizing the positive things our young adults are accomplishing.

Students can only be nominated by high school Counselors or Principals and the nominees for the Student of Achievement Program must maintain the following standards:

Member of the high school graduating class of 2019

Cumulative high school grade point average of 3.5 or higher at the end of sophomore year

Record of participation and leadership in school and community activities

Due to the number of superior students in the area, we can only accept one student nominee from each high school.

DOWNLOAD THE NOMINATION FORM

Thirty (30) students will be selected as 2018 KMOX/Southeast Missouri State University Students of Achievement. These 30 students will receive a Student of Achievement scholarship ($3,000) to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the Fall of 2019. The Student of Achievement Scholarship is renewable for three additional academic years, assuming the student withstands a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and annual completion of 30 credit hours at Southeast. The Southeast Student of Achievement Scholarship is solely a Southeast academic scholarship and cannot be combined with any other merit scholarship (the student will be awarded the highest valued scholarship upon admission).

Student of Achievement recipients will be interviewed and highlighted on News Radio 1120 KMOX and honored at the Student of Achievement Luncheon, to be held on April 20, 2018.

Submission Deadline: Friday, November 17, 2017.