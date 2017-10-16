Listen to Win St. Louis Blues Tickets

Filed Under: contest, KMOX, listen, Mark Reardon, on air, St. Louis Blues, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Calgary Flames game on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 20, 2017

Listen the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX Monday through Friday this week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Calgary Flames game on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 7 p.m.

For more ticket information, go to Blues.NHL.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen