Listen to Win Tickets to TEDxStLouisWomen at Peabody Opera House

Win: A pair of tickets to the TEDxStLouisWomen one-day conference at Peabody Opera House on Tuesday, November 2, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 20, 2017

Listen to Debbie Monterrey during TIAM on KMOX this week, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the TEDxStLouisWomen one-day conference at Peabody Opera House on Tuesday, November 2, 2017.

This one day conference promises to be the largest women’s leadership event in the region and will feature programming geared to advocate the power of women to be creators and change-makers in their professional and personal lives. TEDxStLouisWomen is held in conjunction with the global TEDWomen conference in New Orleans. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Peabody Opera House Box Office.

Visit TEDxSTLouis.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

