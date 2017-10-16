Missouri Politician Lobbies to Make Diwali a State Holiday

Filed Under: closing, Diwali, holiday, schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Diwali, the most popular festival of the Hindu religion, falls on October 19th, this Thursday.

A top Hindu statesman, Rajan Zed, has been lobbying hard in Jefferson City to have Diwali declared a legal holiday and an occasion to close schools so Hindu students are not penalized by missing tests or homework by taking the day off.

Zed is urging Governor Eric Greitens, as well as the state’s education commissioner and the president of the state board of education, to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday throughout all state public schools, while also setting an example for all private, charter and independent schools.

Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world with more than 1 Billion adherents, and Diwali is the annual festival of lights symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Schools in New York and New Jersey, among other places, have already reportedly declared Diwali an official day off from school.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen