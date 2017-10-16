Peacefest Hopes to Offer a Break from Local Tension

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ “Peacefest” has been around since the turn of the century, but organizers say it’s needed now more than ever.
Event co-organizer James Clark with Better Family Life says they’re very excited for Peacefest this year considering the current climate, but he isn’t talking about the weather, but the tensions created by the Jason Stockley verdict.
He says their event is an opportunity to ease some of that anxiety.
“It’s very important that we give this kind of social reprieve from everything that’s going on and come out of Peacefest charged,” he says.
The October 28th event will include an attempt to create the World’s largest prayer circle on Aviation Field in Forest Park.