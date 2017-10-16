Teal Pumpkin Project Offers Safe Halloween Alternative

Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Teal-colored pumpkins are appearing on more porches as part of a national effort to make the holiday safe for children with food allergies.

KSDK-TV reports that the pumpkin is a sign that residents are giving out non-food or allergen-free treats to trick-or-treaters. The effort has grown in popularity since it started several years ago. Also benefiting are children with medical conditions that limit food options.

Meghan Winegrad has two children with food allergies. On Sunday, she led a painting party for her children and several neighboring families in the St. Louis suburb of Glendale.

A website with resources for parents includes a map for families looking for participating homes. Last year, she said families came from all over St. Louis to trick or treat on her neighborhood’s teal-covered street.

