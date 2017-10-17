Business Consultant Warns St. Louis Not to Forget Existing Businesses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If St. Louis doesn’t get Amazon, regional officials should turn their attention to the companies that are already here.

That’s the view of Rod Stevens, a revitalization consultant for Business Street. Stevens SAYS that attention should not just go to the start-ups and high-tech firms.

“These local handshakes need to be made, not necessarily between start ups and universities, which is where most communities look, but between the lower level training people in industry, the people who have jobs and contracts to fill today and can’t find those skilled people,” he says.

Stevens says St. Louis shouldn’t kick itself if it doesn’t get Amazon’s HQ2 because only about five of the 130 cities vying for it have a real shot.

