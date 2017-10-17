Classic Novel Pulled from Curriculum for Uncomfortable Language

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ will no longer be required reading for eighth graders in Biloxi, Mississippi. The school board explains that some of the language in the book makes people fell uncomfortable. In St. Louis, SLU Law Professor Anders Walker wrote a book on Mockingbird and thinks the novel was designed to explore uncomfortable issues.
“I think in fact we should discuss this stuff. Mark Twain used the ‘n-word’ and Huck Fin was a foundation novel in American literature. I think we should discuss this, I think we should contextualize it,” he says.
Walker’s forthcoming book, The Burning House, focuses on southern writers and their views on segregation.