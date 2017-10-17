Jury Duty Phone Scammer Claims To Be Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – Madison County officials are warning residents of an elaborate phone scam reported in the area.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a caller is identifying themselves as a member of the office – sometimes using Capt. Mike Dixon’s name – and telling people they have failed to report for jury duty.

The caller then informs the person that a judge has issued a fine and warrant for their arrest, and they must pay a large fine immediately, or they will be arrested. The caller instructs that a cashier’s check must be used to pay the bogus fine.

“The caller may provide a name of an actual deputy sheriff, or the name of an actual judge as being involved in the matter,” the release says. “A phone number is provided for call back, and if one were to call the number, it would appear on face value to be a valid phone number. It has a voice prompter which sounds official and gives further direction to the caller.”

Neither the Madison County Sheriff’s Office nor any police agency will contact a person on the phone demanding payment, the release says. Do not provide personal information over the phone.

If you receive what you believe to be a scam call, hang up and call the sheriff’s office or your local police department.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook