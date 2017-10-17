Local Specialist Share Prevention Tips for Breast Cancer Awareness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, prompting local specialists to remind women about prevention tips.
Recently, there has been a lot of confusion about what the guidelines are for how often women should be screened for breast cancer and when they should start being screened.
“In order to save the most lives from breast cancer, women should start being screened a 40, and they should be screened every year while they’re still in good health,” says SLU Care breast radiologist Dr. Debbie Bennett at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
And Dr. Bennett says mammograms today are getting better and better, with 3D mammograms now helping to eliminate many false positives.