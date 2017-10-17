Locals Say Loop Trolley is More for Tourism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It could be 2018 before the first people take rides on the Loop Trolley.

The project has faced setback after setback, and it’s now being characterized as a lot of red tape. Once it gets going, will people actually ride it?

“When I first came down here I didn’t drive, so I probably would have ridden it more then… but it would be cool to come down for a day maybe,” says Malinda Mosher, who moved here 4 years ago from Juneau, Alaska. She thinks it’s weird, though, that there’s so far no mechanism to transfer from Metrolink.

St. Louis native Elias Baldridge doesn’t know if he would use the trolley, but thinks it’s good for tourism.

“People that are coming in from out of town, if they’re trying to get around from Forest Park… I think it would be convenient for them,” he says.

Both Mosher and Baldridge think the fare structure, $2 for 2 hours and $5 for the day, is fair.

