New Public Safety Director Continues Police Chief Search

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis could have a new police chief by Christmas. That’s the word from newly-appointed Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards.
“It is imperative that a police chief is put in place and sworn in as quickly as possible. I expect to know some names by December 15th,” he says.
Edwards, a longtime circuit court judge here, was appointed by Mayor Krewson last week. Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole has been serving since then-chief Sam Dotson stepped down shortly after Krewson took office in January.