New Public Safety Director Continues Police Chief Search

Filed Under: Jimmy Edwards., police chief, public safety director, search

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis could have a new police chief by Christmas. That’s the word from newly-appointed Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards.

“It is imperative that a police chief is put in place and sworn in as quickly as possible. I expect to know some names by December 15th,” he says.

Edwards, a longtime circuit court judge here, was appointed by Mayor Krewson last week. Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole has been serving since then-chief Sam Dotson stepped down shortly after Krewson took office in January.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen