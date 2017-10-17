PHOTOS: Yadier Molina Hand Delivers Supplies In Puerto Rico

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Yadier Molina’s season ended just two weeks ago, but he clearly hasn’t had an off day since. The St. Louis Cardinals catcher is in his home town of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, and delivering multiple truck loads of supplies to the hurricane victims.

He’s been sharing photos of the efforts being made by his nonprofit organization, Fundacion 4, which has raised more than $150,000 though a GoFundMe account. His wife, Wanda, first set up the page in mid September, after Hurricane Maria ravaged the country. CBS News reports, 84 percent of the country is still with out electricity, and many don’t have clean drinking water.

There are no signs of Molina’s efforts slowing down. As MLB.com reports, he plans to host a Yadier Molina Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on Dec. 8, with proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts.

