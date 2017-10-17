St. Louis Aldermen Vote Down Pro-Police Resolution

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A proposed resolution to honor police for their work with Jason Stockley protesters dies in a committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

The Aldermanic Public Safety Committee voted 5-3 to kill the plan, after Committee Chairman Alderman Terry Kennedy warned putting the resolution on the floor of the full board would cause a “firestorm.”

Sponsoring Alderman Joe Vaccaro told the committee his intent was to recognize the hard work, long hours and some 30 injuries of officers who have responded to Stockley protesters.

“This is simply to let police know that we appreciate the work they do,” Vaccaro said. “That we don’t judge by one police officer.”

Leading the opposition, Alderman John Collins Muhammad told the committee he felt Vaccaro’s resolution would take away from the resolution he sponsored a few weeks ago, honoring Anthony Lamar Smith — the alleged drug dealer shot and killed by then-officer Stockley.

“This resolution is ignorant. I think the sponsor is ignorant in his intent for introducing it,” Muhammad said. “Alderman, I like to consider me and you friends. I think that we will remain friends after this, and continue to work together. But this resolution is b.s., and it’s a slap in the face to black progress, and it’s a salute to white supremacy.”

Vaccaro defended his intentions before the committee.

“This is not honoring one police officer. This is simply to let the police officers out there know that we appreciate them,” Vaccaro said.

Muhammad proposed a compromise resolution that would strip out all references to “police officers” and replace it with “first-responders.”

That plan was voted down, as Alderman Jeffrey Boyd warned it would set a bad precedent to re-write an alderman’s resolution to take away his original language and move in a different direction.

