Warmer Temperatures Set Fall Foliage Back Several Weeks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’ve been wondering why the leaves have seemed to be slow to turn this fall, KMOX AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says you’re not imagining things.

Since fall arrived about 4 weeks ago, temperatures have been about 8 degrees above normal, and up until last week’s heavier pockets of rain, much of the state had been drier than normal. But according to the Missouri Department of Commerce web page that regionally details fall foliage, some areas are starting to see popping colors.

We seem to be a week or so behind schedule, but as the nights get colder, and we see more chances of rain at the end of this week and into next, area trees should start to yield some more vibrant colors heading to the end of the month.

We also see a pattern change at the end of the month that will likely start to see some consistently colder temps in for our region.

