Weekend Earthquake Could Warn of More in the Future

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Windows rattled and pictures on the wall shook over the weekend as a 3.6 earthquake struck the New Madrid region. The quake at 5.15 Sunday morning was centered in Manila, Arkansas, the most powerful quake in the region for two years.

Seismologist Dr. Robert Herrmann with St. Louis University says the weekend quake is just a reminder.

“It’s an indication that earthquakes will continue to occur here in the future and sometime in the future there’s going to be something larger,” he says.

Herrmann says studies show a big one hits New Madrid once about every three hundred years. It’s been 200 since the 7.5 quake that rang church bells in Philadelphia.

“If you have 1811, 1812 occur, there will be a lot of damage but the very fact that things have been built recently according to building codes means it won’t be as bad,” he says.

