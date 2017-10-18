Ex-East St. Louis Linebacker Sues, Says Has Brain Damage

Associated Press
Filed Under: brain damage, Demond Hunt Jr., East St. Louis High School, football, high school football, lawsuit, St. Clair County Court
Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) – A former East St. Louis High School football linebacker has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation, saying he suffered brain damage after playing.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Demond Hunt Jr. filed the lawsuit in St. Clair County Court last week, naming coach Darren Sunkett, the school district, helmet manufacturer Schutt Holdings and Curt Smith’s Sporting Goods in Belleville.

Hunt says he complained to coaches about concussion symptoms during a 2008 game but was sent back to play. Hunt says he had several small strokes and a seizure, was hospitalized for five weeks and has permanent brain and neurological damage. He’s seeking $200,000 for medical treatment and more than $50,000 for other damages.

School district officials say they will “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit. Sunkett didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Schutt and Curt Smith’s declined comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen