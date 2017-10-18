Flu Season Officially Underway as Numbers Slowly Grow

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A slow start to this year’s flu season.
The official counting of influenza cases in Missouri began just a couple of weeks ago. So far, in Missouri the total number of confirmed cases is 47. In St. Louis County, it’s 29. Less than ten so far in St. Charles County.
While it’s still early, it seems like 75 percent of the cases have been in people over age 65.
Local health experts say don’t be fooled by the early low count. it’s really important, they say, to get that flu shot now so your body has time to build up its immunity to the virus before the cases start picking up.