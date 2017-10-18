Kenny Chesney’s ‘Trip Around the Sun’ Coming to Busch

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another concert is added to the Busch Stadium 2018 line-up!
Kenny Chesney will bring his ‘Trip Around the Sun’ tour to Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 21. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m., and they’re expected to sell quickly.
“This is the kind of show that’s like going to a party with 40,000 friends,” says Cardinals director of event services Vicki Bryant.
Opening for Chesney are fellow country singers Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.
It was announced last month that Ed Sheeran will make his Busch Stadium debut on Sept. 6, 2018.