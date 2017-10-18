Mizzou Campus Alert Issued For Reported Suspect With Handgun

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – The University of Missouri – Columbia has issued a campus alert about a suspected suicidal woman reported to have a handgun on campus.

The suspect is described as a black woman wearing a Mizzou hoodie and brown pants, wearing flip-flops.

She is further described as mid to late-twenties, black female, black Mizzou hoodie with gold lettering, flip flops. 5 foot 4 inch, 120 lbs. https://t.co/4xdmH2V2Bb — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

Columbia police and MUPD are investigating.

Continue to check https://t.co/538UYQJEw1 for updates. MUPD and CPD are investigating, will update when we have more details. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

Most recently, the suspect was believed to be in the White Campus area.

Subject’s phone is being pinged and believed to be in the White Campus area. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

MUPD recommends that all campus community avoid the White campus area, if at all possible. https://t.co/538UYQJEw1 — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

The university asks those on campus to “take appropriate actions.”

11:38am update. Subject is possibly near Memorial Union. Take appropriate actions. Avoid the area. If you are there, stay inside. — Mizzou (@Mizzou) October 18, 2017

