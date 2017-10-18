Mizzou Campus Alert Issued For Reported Suspect With Handgun

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – The University of Missouri – Columbia has issued a campus alert about a suspected suicidal woman reported to have a handgun on campus.

The suspect is described as a black woman wearing a Mizzou hoodie and brown pants, wearing flip-flops.

Columbia police and MUPD are investigating.

Most recently, the suspect was believed to be in the White Campus area.

The university asks those on campus to “take appropriate actions.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

