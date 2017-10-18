MOSSA Created to Improve School Safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a new watchdog group helping to oversee the safety of Missouri school kids.
Zac Rantz with Nixa Schools was recently elected the first-ever president of the group known as MOSSA – the Missouri School Safety Association.
“We can look at ways that school districts can become certified at different levels for their safety efforts, and they can see areas that maybe they need to improve upon, and ultimately we would like to find ways to issue grants to schools,” he says.
Besides reviewing safety standards for best practices that can be spread to other districts, MOSSA will also be expected to track and provide accurate information regarding school security measures and student safety.