One Dead in Fatal House Fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A fatal overnight fire in Cahokia.

Captain Randy Brown from the Cahokia Fire Department says that crews were called out here to the 1100 block of St. Marcella in Cahokia at 1:20 a.m. When they arrived, there were heavy flames coming out of the home. They tried entering the house and Brown said that it sounded like popcorn popping. They feel it could have been ammunition that was going off inside the home, forcing the fire crews to back off. They don’t know for a fact that it was ammunition but they think it could have been.

Firefighters had to fight the fire from outside the home for a while. Eventually it was knocked down when they went in. They found a person dead inside the bedroom. At this point in time they’re not quite sure if that person was dead before the fire. The coroner will have to make that determination. Randy Brown was not sure if it was a man or a woman.

Family is on the scene now in tears. Law Enforcement, crime scene units, and fire officials are all on hand trying to determine exactly what caused this fatal fire.

