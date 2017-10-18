Soulard Shooting Victim Recovers With Help From Community

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More than eight months ago, Rain Stippec was shot eight times in the back while in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood.

Both Stippec and an off-duty St. Louis fire captain were shot the night of Feb. 6, when a gunman walked up to the car they were in and opened fire.

Stippec – a professional dancer – was critically injured, and the fire captain was seriously hurt in the shooting. He was released from the hospital two days later.

“Rain was in the hospital for 94 days,” says sister Katie Stippec in an email to KMOX. “She’s home now, but she still has a long road ahead of her and several surgeries to go.”

Though she is able to walk — doctors and experts say it is a miracle she has come this far, especially in such a short amount of time — Stippec is still recovering, and funds are still being raised for her recovery.

Earlier this month, 30 teams of golfers participated in a tournament fundraiser at Gateway National Golf Links in Illinois. Brunch, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks were all donated by area businesses.

The golfers came from all walks of life, Katie Stippec says — some participants the family knew, and some they didn’t.

She says the financial, emotional and physical support Rain has received is “a testament to the beautiful person she is, and continues to be.”

Funds were raised through donations, sponsorships and tickets for the tournament, which included a raffle for St. Louis Blues tickets and St. Louis Cardinals gear, and a silent auction.

In addition, a GoFundMe page called #prayforrain has raised more than $50,000.

“My family and I are awestruck at how our community has come together and continues to come together for Rain. We have been so overwhelmed by all of this, the good and the bad, and at times it has felt like a nightmare, but because of the generosity of family, friends and strangers we’ve been able to get through it,” Kate Stippec says. “It has restored our faith in humanity.”

>> CLICK HERE to donate to Rain’s recovery.

Ryan Hartman, 33, and his 23-year-old brother, James Hartman, are each facing two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

