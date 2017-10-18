Steen Back For Wednesday’s Blackhawks Game

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has activated forward Alexander Steen from injured reserve (IR). In addition, the club placed forward Wade Megan on waivers.
Steen, 33, has been sidelined since suffering a left hand injury on Sept. 19. The 6’0, 211-pound forward is in his 10th season with the Blues after being acquired via trade from Toronto on Nov. 24, 2008. Overall, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has appeared in 569 regular season games with the Blues, posting 406 points, including 163 goals and 243 assists.
