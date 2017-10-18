Volunteer Reflects on Time in Puerto Rico

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis-area man is returning home after going to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria survivors.

Roy Gillespie, a human rights commissioner with the Teamsters Union, says after the things he saw, it feels like he’s been gone six months, instead of the past two weeks.

“Roads that are washed out, people that are stranded, can’t get to food, no running water. Very, very few spots on the whole island have running water,” he says.

He said a common sight was people gathering their own rainwater wherever they could to use for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Gillespie also feels current estimates that all electricity will be restored within 6 months are extremely optimistic.

