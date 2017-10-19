Someone Saved 21 Years Of Joe Buck Reading Promos During FOX’s Baseball Coverage

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22)
Since 1996, Joe Buck has called Major League Baseball games on FOX. And for 21 years he’s had to read promos about FOX’s newest (at the time) TV shows being featured.

A YouTuber named Matthew Callan, also known as “Scratchbomb,” apparently saved a ton of them. Then the editor pieced together nearly eight minutes of Buck reading copy about the series FOX has to offer over the last couple of decades, and it’s fascinating to see some of the shows that used to be on TV.

Surly you remember “Living in Captivity,” “Girls Club,” “The Good Guys,” “Almost Human,” and other classics.

