Alderman Explains Opposition to Police Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis alderman goes into greater detail concerning his opposition to a proposal that would have honored St. Louis police officers.

John Muhammad’s staunch refusal to back Joe Vaccaro’s measure this week effectively killed the bill.

“The problem to me is you want to honor a police department that’s divided, a police department with a corrupt history, a police department where black officers are treated like second class citizens,” he says.

He also framed Vaccaro’s proposal as a hollow attempt to counter-act Muhammad’s own recently-passed legislation to honor Anthony Lamar Smith, whose death touched off the Stockley protests.

Muhammad says he did that for Smith’s family, not to refute city police.

