Bravely Restocks for Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Apparel with inspirational messages, designed and sold by women working to overcome their past sexual exploitation. That’s Bravely, the social enterprise business run by Magdalene St. Louis. Almost a year old, bravely had its second runway fashion show last Sunday and some items have sold out.

“We are placing a new order today. We’re getting ready for this really busy holiday season, we know a lot of people want to buy Bravely products as gifts,” says Hope Jernagen, executive director of Magdalene St. Louis. She says we’ve come a long way in just a few short years when it comes to talking about issues like sexual exploitation.

“We’re hearing so much these days about sexual harassment, sexual assault, and all of this is on the spectrum, including sex trafficking and prostitution. All of it exists on this spectrum of not seeing women completely and fully as human beings and seeing them as objects,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook