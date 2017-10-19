Clean Energy Bill on the Agenda for Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Board of Aldermen will be discussing a resolution today that could make St. Louis commit to clean energy.

This was introduced by President of the Board of Aldermen – Lewis Reed. It’s calling for St. Louis to pursue a transition to 100 percent clean energy by the year 2050.

Currently, 36 other cities in the country are doing this, along with more than 100 major businesses and corporations such as Anheuser-Busch and Nestle Purina.

Resolution 124 will be heard this evening at 6pm. It’s more of an informative meeting with several experts regarding the reduction in citywide greenhouse gas emissions and clean energy sources.

