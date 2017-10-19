Endangered Persons Advisory Issued for Two Girls

Filed Under: Eagle Valley Drive, endangered, girls, Missing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Endangered Persons advisory issued for two young girls. Kareema Martin, 14, and 11-year-old Kormorah Gilbert were last seen last night in the 5800 block of Eagle Valley Drive.

They are believed to with five African American males, possibly armed in a black passenger car, with no license plates.

Both girls are African American, Kareema is 5’9″, wearing a pink shirt and black pants. Kormorah is 5’3″, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and gold tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call 911.

