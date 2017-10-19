It’s In — St. Louis Region Submits Bid for Amazon Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The region’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters is officially in the company’s hands.

So, now, we wait.

Here’s what we know about the sales pitch — it features the central business district and both banks of the mighty Mississippi River. It touts the stable of colleges and universities and says the region is ready “to deliver a blueprint” on “day one” to “build the nation’s new tech workforce.”

On its first pages are a pair of cover letters, also spanning the Mississippi, from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“Do you think any other city is going to have endorsements.. letters.. from governors of two states?” KMOX’s Michael Calhoun asked St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

“It’s hard to say, but I can tell you I think that will be a unique feature” of the bid, he replied.

MORE: Physical copies of St. Louis' #HQ2 bid arrived in Seattle yesterday and the digital version was sent this AM. @KMOXNews #Amazon2STL pic.twitter.com/FeAdHSM8XM — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) October 19, 2017

We don’t know what incentives will be offered.

“I can give you just this sneak peek,” Stenger said in a phone interview Thursday. “They exist, for certain. But can’t really get into the details.”

And they exist from both states, he said.

He also confirmed that he was aware in advance of the state of Missouri’s plans to submit a bid of its own, combining St. Louis and Kansas City and relying on futuristic transportation technology.

Most details of the St. Louis bid are still secret, Stenger says owing to a confidentiality agreement inked with Amazon. Missouri staffers also cited a state law allowing business negotiations to be kept under wraps.

“We have a very important agreement with Amazon not to share details of this proposal publicly, which I hope that everyone understands,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said in a statement.

One of the hallmarks of this is the level of regional cooperation, with every area County Executive endorsing the plan. It came together under a tight timeline too — Amazon only announced the competition last month.

“That is a big first” for the region, Kern said. “It’s a visionary proposal.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson added: “I have never seen this type of collaboration come together, not only in St. Louis, but on the Illinois side of St. Louis as well. It has been impressive.”

Local creative and architecture firms also mobilized quickly, donating many services to the effort.

When will we know the result? Amazon only says it will make a final site selection and announcement sometime in 2018.