McCaskill Meets with Trump on Tax Reforms

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says she had a productive meeting with President Donald Trump over his proposed tax plan.

McCaskill says the president seems genuinely interested in a bipartisan plan and wants to negotiate, but she hasn’t seen many details yet.

“I said to him, you’re a famous negotiator, you would never negotiate in a vacuum. We don’t have a proposal to negotiate from,” she says.

McCaskill says she agrees with some of the so-called “broad strokes” that have been released, but she’d like to know more about child care tax credits, for example, and how the administration plans to handle wealthy individuals who pass most of their income through an LLC, Trust or “pass through” company to pay only minimum taxes through their salaries.

