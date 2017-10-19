Shake Shack Pop-Up Coming to Downtown St. Louis

In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you can’t wait until the official opening of Shake Shack in St. Louis (happening before the end of the year), the highly anticipated restaurant will be providing a taste for one day only later this month!

The famous burger chain, founded by St. Louisan Danny Meyer, will celebrate its future Central West End location with a pop-up event at Gerard Craft’s Porano, at 634 Washington Ave.

“We’re so pumped to come to St. Louis that we’re teaming up with our buds at Porano for an early one-day pop up next Saturday (10/28), starting at 11AM. We’ll be servin’ up Shack classics as well as a special frozen custard cookie sandwich, created by Chef Mathew Rice.”

The event requires guests to RSVP, but registration does not guarantee entry — the event is first come, first served.

CLICK HERE to see the full menu!

