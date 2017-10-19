Shots Fired In Hospital Parking Lot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No injuries were reported after “multiple” gunshots erupted in the parking lot just outside the emergency room of Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Thursday evening.

That’s not to say there weren’t some frightening moments for parents of children who are patients at the hospital, like Nichoel Schreck.

“Security guards were running up to me telling me I need to get inside as quickly as possible,” she recounted. “Next thing I know I’m being told shots were fired and they can’t find the suspect.”

Her thoughts went immediately to her young son receiving treatment inside Cardinal Glennon.

“It was definitely scary knowing that my son was in the hospital and there’s a shooter on the grounds,” she said.

According to Major Mary Warnecke with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department they received a report of shots fired in the parking lot approximately 6:45 pm.

She said the initial reports that the shooting had happened inside the hospital itself were quickly determined to be unfounded.

“What we established is that this occurred out on the parking lot,” she told reporters on the scene. “What we have are two to four individuals that were armed and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.”

She praised the hospital’s staff for their response to the emergency.

“The hospital did a fabulous job of securing their visitors and employees by locking down the hospital and conveying information to the officers that were arriving on scene,” according to Warnecke.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting outside Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is asked to contact CrimeStoppers toll-free at (866) 371-TIPS. That’s (866) 371-8477.