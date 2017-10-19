St. Louis Man Accused in Killing Over Candy

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis gas station clerk has been charged in the death of a customer after allegedly believing the victim tried to steal a bag of candy.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the September shooting death of 34-year-old Christopher Simmons.
Police say Simmons was fatally shot outside a Phillips 66 gas station in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Police allege Jawher was arguing with Simmons inside the store, saying the customer was trying to steal a $1.10 bag of candy. When Simmons tried to leave, police say Jawher followed him outside and shot him.
Charges say Simmons didn’t steal any candy.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Jawher.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)