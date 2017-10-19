VISION STEM Conference Comes to Florissant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today’s your chance to hear from the inventor of the Super Soaker. Dr. Lonnie Johnson, who’s also a NASA engineer, is the keynote speaker at today’s VISION event at Florissant Valley community college. It focuses on bringing people closer to technology and engineering fields.

“This is a targeted outreach to women, to underrepresented minorities in stem, and immigrants, and really anybody,” says Dr. Sheryl Watkins-Moore, Director for inclusion at Bio STL, one of the organizations sponsoring the event. She says in the past entrepreneurs would keep their work close to the vest, but not anymore.

“We encourage entrepreneurs, actually. You need to talk to people, you need to connect with people, because with this market people are so willing and so collaborative to work entrepreneurs,” she says.

The event runs from 8 am to 6 pm today.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook