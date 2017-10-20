Alderman President Optimistic for Amazon Proposal

Filed Under: Amazon, Board of Aldermen, HQ2, Lewis Reed, President

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed likes the region’s chances of landing Amazon’s second headquarters.

Cost of living, location and the cost of doing business are all plusses in Lewis Reed’s eyes. Plus, he says this is a regional effort, also important to show St. Louis is serious.

“We got behind one main proposal, and I think that speaks volumes because that’s something that we have not had in the past,” he says

Reed estimates the second headquarters could generate up to a billion dollars in earnings tax annually — and that’s not a deterrent, he says, because many local businesses support keeping it in place.

