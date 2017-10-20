Cardinals Bench Coach David Bell Moves On To Giants Organization

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – David Bell, the former St. Louis Cardinals bench coach has been hired as the San Francisco Giants Vice President of Player Development. The San Francisco Giants made an announcement, Friday afternoon.

Bell just finished his fourth year with the Cardinals, also serving as the assistant hitting coach in 2014. Before St. Louis, he coached third base for the Chicago Cubs and coached multiple positions in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Welcome back David Bell!

Our new Vice President of Player Development.#ForeverGiant | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/45ZQqdLREG — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 20, 2017

Bell was also a former player, playing 12-years in the Major Leagues with six different organizations, including the Giants and Cardinals . The infielder set career highs with 21 home runs and 78 RBI in 1999 with Seattle and batted a career-best .291 with Philadelphia in 2004. He made his Major League debut in 1995 with Cleveland and was traded to St. Louis on July 27 of that season in a four-player deal that sent pitcher Ken Hill to the Indians.

