Missouri Waives Birth Certificate Fees for Kids in Foster Care

Associated Press
Filed Under: birth certificates, driver’s license, foster care, foster kids, Gov. Eric Greitens, Gov. Greitens

JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the state no longer will make children in foster care pay a $15 fee to get copies of their birth certificates.

Greitens in a Friday statement said the change is aimed at making it easier for teenagers in foster care to get records needed to apply for a driver’s license and jobs.

First Lady Sheena Greitens suggested the change after youths in foster care complained to her about fees. She says the change will lower barriers for kids in foster care and help them develop life skills.

The new governor and first lady have said helping foster care children is a priority for them.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen