Mizzou Reviews Alert System After Emergency

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The University of Missouri is reviewing how it handled Wednesday’s campus emergency when a reportedly suicidal woman was seen on campus with a gun.

The MU Alert system kicked in and sent text messages, phone calls, emails and displayed alerts in classrooms, but some students and parents didn’t get any messages. University spokesman Christian Basi says students should check with campus technology. Parents have other options.

“Parents are able to receive some of these alerts. They can text a message to the number 40404, and the message that they need to text is ‘Follow MU Alert’,” he says.

The university says it’ll also focus on more training for students and faculty, specifically, on what actions to take first during future emergencies.

