7-Year-Old Shooting Survivor Honored at City Hall

Shooting survivor Deniya Irving honored at St. Louis city hall.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was one of the worst shootings of the year, in a year that’s seen more than 160 killings in St. Louis.

A 7-year-old girl who survived of a quadruple shooting last spring is honored at city hall.

Deniya Irving was critically wounded in the shooting that killed her parents and a third man June 1 in the Walnut Park neighborhood.

Her grandmother — Lawanda Griffin — says the doctors didn’t give her much of a chance.

Lawanda Griffin says her prayers for her wounded granddaughter were answered. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

“I prayed and I just asked, ‘Lord, if it’s within your will, Father in heaven, please, bring my grandbaby back. I don’t care how she comes back, I just want her here,'” Griffin said.

The girl is now back in school and well enough to walk onto the floor of the Board of Aldermen to receive the recognition.

The shooting took place on a warm afternoon in early June near Beacon and Lillian. Police say a man walked up to a Honda Civic and started shooting inside the car.

Killed were the girl’s parents — Jessica Garth and Derrick Irving.

Anguish among relatives at Lillian and Beacon in north St. Louis where 3 adults are shot dead and a 7-year-old girl is wounded. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

They were found dead in the car.

A third man was found dead nearby in the street.

For three weeks, the case went unsolved, then a “secret witness” came forward leading to at-large warrants being issued against the suspect.

Jerome Leon Buress Jr., 28, turned himself him. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and being held without bond.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for November 6.

