Siteman One of 16 Centers Offering Revolutionary Cancer Treatment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new gene altering treatment is now being offered locally for certain blood cancers.

It’s called CAR-T cell therapy. It harnesses a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer, in this case advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults.

“This is really exciting because it’s going to give us a new option that is extremely effective,” says Washington University and Barnes Jewish oncologist Dr. Armin Ghobadi. “This is a new platform that’s going to open up a new wave of treatments for all sorts of blood cancers and hopefully even the solid tumors, lung cancers and other cancers. I believe it’s going to revolutionize the way we treat cancers in general.”

Siteman Cancer Center is one of only sixteen cancer centers in the United States and the only cancer center in Missouri to offer this new type of cancer therapy for adults.

