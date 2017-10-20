STLCC Completes Perfect Season, Looks For Redemption In Playoffs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Head coach Tim Mosby and his St. Louis Community College Men’s Soccer team haven’t seen success like this since Mosby was in the starting 11, 17 years ago. The Archers are enjoying its third week as the No. 1 ranked NJCAA Division I team in the country, as playoffs begin this Saturday.

Mosby, in just his fourth year at STLCC has launched the Archers into the national spotlight, for the second season in a row. Last year they were one win away from a spot in the National Championship tournament.

They’ve followed that with a perfect 18-0 regular season, this year.

“It’s not just this year’s team,” Mosby says. “They did earn this, but it has to do with the last few years that we’ve built up, had good records and had a good reputation.”

The source of Mosby’s success comes from an ocean away – England.

Nine of the Archers players came to St. Louis from the soccer-mad country. Mosby says he’s made close relationships through his playing career, which continued at UMSL after STLCC, and some of his former teammates work in academy programs in England.

“Coming to the U.S. is a big thing now for these guys,” Mosby. “If you’re 16, 17-years-old and not ready to go pro, then what’s next? So they are using the opportunity to get an education, continue to play football and maybe go along with the pro ranks over here.”

The Archers captains, sophomore Connor Summerhill and Chris Eduardo are both UK recruits.

“The only person I knew before I’d come to the States was one, actually 2,” Summerhill says. “Then other people I met on the plane coming here. So for us to come this close is pretty phenomenal really.”

The last time STLCC had this much national recognition was in 2000, when the great Pete Sorber was head coach, and a majority of the team was made up of players from the surrounding St. Louis area. Mosby was a graduate of Hazelwood East High School, before becoming an Academic All-American with STLCC Florissant Valley.

Now, his squad has its England captains, a Canadian keeper, the leading scorer is Scottish and its filled out with players from the St. Louis area.

The Arches will host MCC-Blue River, on the Flo Valley campus, Saturday at 2 p.m., to start the Region 16 tournament, admission is free.

