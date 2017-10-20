Unknown Child Dropped Off in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Filed Under: 3684124

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police are looking for help to identify a child dropped off Grace Lutheran private school in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

dsc08510 Unknown Child Dropped Off in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department

dsc08511 Unknown Child Dropped Off in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department

The African-African boy was dropped off around 7:50 this morning by a small red pick-up driven by an African-American woman with coiled braids. The chiuld does not attend Grace Lutheran.

The child only identifies himself as William or Willie, and says he is 2, but he appears to be 3 or possibly 4-years-old.

Please call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department with any information at 867-0080.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen