Unknown Child Dropped Off in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police are looking for help to identify a child dropped off Grace Lutheran private school in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
The African-African boy was dropped off around 7:50 this morning by a small red pick-up driven by an African-American woman with coiled braids. The chiuld does not attend Grace Lutheran.
The child only identifies himself as William or Willie, and says he is 2, but he appears to be 3 or possibly 4-years-old.
Please call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department with any information at 867-0080.