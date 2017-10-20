Wash U Study Reveals Alarming Crime Statistics

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Alarming numbers in a Washington University study concerning gun violence in St. Louis.
Dr. Heather de Anda says their research was done as part of a gun violence initiative launched by Wash U. two years ago.
They reviewed the charts of 1300 patients brought in to the emergency room at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with firearms-related injuries.
“St. Louis has a violent crime rate of 1857 per 100,000 people, which is the second highest in the US. Certain neighborhoods in St. Louis city actually have five times the rate of gun violence as the rest of the city,” she says.
She says that’s on par with some of the most dangerous third world countries.