Cardinals Still Weighing Options For Coaching Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- The Cardinals have job openings for bench coach, pitching coach, and bullpen coach.

Several other major league teams also parted ways with managers and coaches since the end of the season.

KMOX’s Mike Claiborne asked Cards president of baseball operations John Mozeliak for some perspective.

“Usually, we’d be turning the page right now, focusing completely on player movement, trades, and the free agent market, but I do think until we’re able to let the dust settle on the employment side, we’re gonna have our focus on that for at least another week,” Mozeliak replied.

On KMOX’s “Sports on a Sunday Morning” show, Mozeliak expressed some surprise with moves other clubs have made, “Candidly, I did not expect the one in Washington to happen (manager Dusty Baker fired). The one in Chicago (pitching coach Chris Bosio let go) was a bit surprising. And the San Francisco one (pitching coach Dave Righetti fired) I had heard about a week ago.”

Mozeliak said the moves by other clubs changed the landscape of where the Cardinals are in pursuing candidates to fill their three big league coaching vacancies from where they were in the process 3 or 4 days ago.

He outlined what he’s looking for in hiring staffers, “Giving Mike Matheny more options on how he thinks about managing his game, how he thinks about decision-making as a whole.”

Mozeliak said the manager will be heavily involved in the hiring process, “Mike has to have buy-in. Mike has to believe in that person that he’s the right tool in the tool box to make the right decision. You definitely want him to have some say.”

As for Cards bench coach David Bell leaving to take a front office job with the Giants, Mozeliak said, “I think he was really struggling with the commute and having a young family and being away from it.”

Mozeliak said the Cardinals could have blocked the move since Bell was still under contract, but respected the coach’s wishes and let him take a job with San Francisco.