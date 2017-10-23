“Ferguson” Play Makes New York Debut

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After seeing cast members walk out in Los Angeles, the man behind the controversial play “Ferguson” is now taking it to New York.

Phelim McAleer says his play is based entirely on the testimony and evidence presented to the Grand Jury that did not indict Officer Darren Wilson for the shooting of Michael Brown Jr. In a fund raising video McAleer talks about the defection of cast members in LA.

“The cast walked out because what they wanted to believe was not the truth that was in the grand jury documents. They were so convinced by the media of one version of events and the truth didn’t match that, and they couldn’t handle it,” he says.

The actors claim the play only used testimony that supported Wilson.

McAleer says after each performance, he will ask the audience to decide if Wilson should be indicted. The play “Ferguson” opens at the 30th Street Theater in Manhattan tonight. McAleer hopes to one day bring it to the city of Ferguson.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook